MERCED (CBS13) — A woman is facing child endangerment and other charges after a strange series of events that ended with her showing up naked to a business in Merced County and asking for help.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says a nude woman walked into a business near Shaffer and Oakdale roads. She claimed that she had just been in a crash and had left her four-year-old child behind to look for help.

Officers showed up to investigate and say the woman, identified later as 28-year-old Merced resident Courtney Renee Hill, couldn’t tell them exactly where the child was left.

Further investigation into the incident found that Hill had actually crashed near Amsterdam and Youd roads, then walked over to a nearby home and stole a vehicle. Hill clipped the home’s garage while leaving, officers say.

About a mile down the road, investigators say Hill stopped the stolen car and got out. She then started walking along a canal bank with her four-year-old daughter in tow for a little over another mile. Hill was able to cross the Merced River, then allegedly told her daughter to stay put on the bank while she went off to get help.

Even with the help of a CHP helicopter, it took a while before law enforcement officers could find the child. Eventually, after crossing a 700-yard orchard, officers yelling out for the child finally heard a faint “I’m here” from the girl.

Officers found the girl cold and shivering, but still in good spirits.

The girl is now in the care of Merced County Child Protective Services, while Hill has been arrested and booked into Merced County Jail.

Hill is facing charges of child endangerment, stolen vehicle, hit-and-run and resisting obstructing an officer.