



PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County health officials are allowing their health order to expire Saturday, while the statewide shelter-in-place order remains in effect.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the decision to let their local order expire is intended to remove any confusion between the two orders. Area residents will still need to shelter in place after their local health order expires and nonessential businesses will remain closed. The state’s order remains in effect until further notice.

Additionally, the county said residents are still urged to wear face coverings in public and practice physical distancing.

Heath Officer Aimee Sisson said in a video message that the health department is now focusing on working with local partners to build “local capabilities necessary for an eventual and safe reopening.”

READ ALSO: Sacramento County Extends Stay-At-Home Order, Issues Some Clarifications To Allowed Activities

Governor Newsom has laid out several stages of reopening for the state.

The state is currently in Stage 1 of the reopening process, where officials are ordering people to stay home and flatten the curve so that testing, PPE and hospital capacity can be built. In this phase, only essential workplaces are open.

Stage 2 will be where lower risk workplaces gradually reopen – with adaptations that lessen exposure risks. The workplaces and businesses that can reopen in this phase include retail, manufacturing and offices where telecommuting isn’t possible. This phase is the one where Newsom said California is just weeks, not months away from reaching.

Flipping his wording around, Newsom and public health officials cautioned that Stages 3 and 4 are months – not weeks – away.

In Stage 3, higher risk environments will be allowed to gradually reopen with limits. These businesses include hair salons, gyms, movie theaters, sports (without live audiences) and in-person religious services.

Stage 4 will be the end of the stay-at-home order where mass gatherings like concerts, live sports and conventions will be allowed to continue.