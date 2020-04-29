SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County has extended its stay-at-home order as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

On Wednesday, the Sacramento County Public Health Officer issued a new order that will go into effect on May 1. The order was expected even as other counties have started to pressure the governor to ease restrictions.

The Public Health Officer has issued a new Public Health Order effective at 11:59 p.m., May 1, & will be in effect until 11:59 p.m., May 22, 2020, or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded or amended in writing by the Health Officer. Learn more:https://t.co/PgnGYgYwpi pic.twitter.com/0rM20JnQMM — Sacramento County (@SacCountyCA) April 29, 2020

Officials also made some clarifications with the new order. Visiting the doctor’s office for chronic or preventative services has now been added to the list of essential activities, while food trucks have also been added to essential businesses.

While some non-contact recreational activities – like tennis courts, boating and shooting ranges – are now allowed, county officials stress that contact sports like basketball or soccer are prohibited outside of residences.

The new order for Sacramento County will be in effect until May 22.

While Sacramento County has renewed their stay-at-home directives, others have started peel back their own. El Dorado County announced earlier in the week that they’re letting their stay-at-home directive expire, but noted that the governor’s order still stands.