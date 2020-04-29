DAVIS (CBS13) — Animal control officers are looking for a small bear that was reportedly sighted in Davis on Wednesday morning.
According to the Davis Police Department, a small brown bear was seen around 7 a.m. in the West Davis pond area near Arlington Boulevard and Shasta Drive.
The Davis Police Department has received reports of a small brown bear last seen at about 7 AM near the West Davis pond (Near Arlington Blvd/Shasta Dr – west of SR 113). If seen please use caution, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. Animal Control Officers are in the area pic.twitter.com/nIlCBj6PEP
— Davis Police (@cityofdavispd) April 29, 2020
Anyone who sees the bear is urged to stay away and call 911 immediately.
Officers are now out in the West Davis area looking for the bear.
It wouldn’t be the first time a bear wandered into Davis recently. Back in June 2019, a young bear made its way onto UC Davis and prompted a campus-wide alert.
That bear, which wildlife officials believe possibly followed Putah Creek into the area, was eventually tranquilized and released back into the wild.