SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in Suisun City Tuesday afternoon, leaving two victims injured.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Sunset Avenue and Railroad Avenue around 3:18 p.m. One victim, the driver, was found lying in the road when officers arrived. They administered first aid and transported him to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

According to witnesses, the victim was in his vehicle when a black sedan pulled up and began shooting into the vehicle. The driver was shot multiple times in the upper body.

A second victim in another vehicle was also hit by gunfire and transported himself to a hospital. Officers say the second victim had moderate injuries.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and are still searching for a motive and the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Suisun City Police Department.