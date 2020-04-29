



SACRAMENTO(CBS13)- The president of the Sacramento City Teachers Association says starting school as early as July is impractical.

“We really think it’s unrealistic at this point,” SCTA president David Fisher said.

He says, right now, there are more questions than answers.

“We would need proper testing, we would need proper tracing, temperatures and when it comes to classroom sizes, there are concerns too. Our classrooms are already overcrowded with 35 or more students in a small room, so we have to have mitigation on that,” he said.

Mom Crystal Garcia also never thought the possibility of starting school during the middle of what would normally be summer break would be an option.

She’s working hard to make sure her 3 boys don’t fall behind on the learning curve.

“If they are going to advance to the next grade, and if they are if I did enough to help get them there,” she explained.