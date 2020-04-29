WOODLAND (CBS13) — County officials now say 11 people have died after a coronavirus outbreak at a Woodland nursing facility.
Yolo County public health’s dashboard tracking the outbreak at the Stollwood Convalescent Hospital at St. John’s Retirement Village revealed the new death count. A total of 66 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in residents and staff at the facility as of Tuesday.
The new number of deaths represent a near doubling of the recorded deaths at the facility. Last week, county officials said six residents had died.
St. John’s Retirement Village CEO Sean Beloud released a statement on Tuesday as the new deaths were recorded.
“We continue to monitor all of St. John’s residents and staff daily as well as push for aggressive testing,” Beloud said.
The large coronavirus outbreak at the nursing facility was first reported in mid-April when county officials announced that 35 cases had been confirmed in residents and staff. At the time of that announcement, one resident had died from complications.
County leaders have been working with the facility to isolate people who have shown symptoms of coronavirus, as well as launching contact investigations and supplying staff with PPE.