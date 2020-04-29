Evening Forecast - 4/29/20Warm temperatures are expected to continue as we head into the first weekend of May.

Learning From Home ChallengesAs many parents continue to adapt to distance learning while also working to ensure their kids don’t fall behind, there’s growing concern over behavioral issues.

Body Found In North Fork Of Cosumnes River Believed To Be Missing BoyAuthorities say they believe they have found the body of a 16-year-old boy who drowned in the North Fork of the Cosumnes River.

Davis Bear HuntAnimal control officers are looking for a small bear that was reportedly sighted in Davis on Wednesday morning.

Money For Meals For California Seniors Could Run Out In 2 WeeksCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom's first-in-the-nation plan to pay for and deliver three meals a day to vulnerable seniors during the coronavirus crisis has less than two weeks to launch before federal funding runs out, government documents show.

