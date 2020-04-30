OAKDALE (CBS13) – Two teenagers are in custody accused of burglarizing Oakdale Junior High School, the Oakdale Police department said in a news release on Thursday.

A school employee told police they saw the teens, both 17, fleeing the area and running toward Cottles Wood Park.

The department said officers set up a perimeter and were able to quickly located the suspects.

The burglary happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and police said they were able to confirm the suspects broke into a snack bar on the campus and took several items of property.

Oakdale police said the stolen property was recovered and returned to the school, which is located on South Maag Avenue.

The department said both teens were charged with burglary and also face charges of looting during an emergency, as the suspects committed the burglary while the school is closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both suspects were booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall.