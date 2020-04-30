CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) – A Calaveras County Correctional Officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with a domestic violence report regarding an incident that occurred in 2019, authorities said.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said Officer Ian Christensen is accused of committing domestic violence-related crimes while off duty against the victim who made the report.

Christensen was arrested at around at 9 a.m. on Wednesday by deputies and an investigator with the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said that after taking the initial crime report on March 6, they handed the investigation over to the district attorney’s office to avoid conflict of interest. The district attorney later notified the sheriff’s office they were bringing criminal charges forward against Christensen.

Prior to his arrest, Christensen was placed on administrative leave and was no longer working at the county jail.