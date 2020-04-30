Lakers Reportedly Received $4.6M From Federal Relief PackageThe Los Angeles Lakers this month received $4.6 million through the federal aid package which was designed to provide relief to thousands of small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

49ers Acquire Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams From Redskins; Joe Staley RetiresThe defending NFC champion 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on Saturday for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowler Joe Staley is retiring.

Taxpayers Pay Kings $500k A Month For Sleep Train's Transformation Into Coronavirus Surge HospitalThe move to transform the Sacramento Kings' former home, the Sleep Train Arena, into a surge hospital for coronavirus patients through the end of June will cost taxpayers $500,000 a month, according to documents obtained from the state.

‘It Was Already Written’: Rocklin Native Brandon Aiyuk Tweets Picture Of Himself In 49ers Gear At 4-Years-OldThe 49ers moved up in the NFL Draft on Thursday to select Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk - and from childhood photos, it felt like destiny for the Northern California native.