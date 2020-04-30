Filed Under:Coronavirus Activities, Governor Gavin Newsom, Shelter In Place


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the statewide shutdown continues with no end in sight, Californians are still allowed to go outside and get some fresh air.

In a time when everything feels restricted, there are still many options when it comes to outdoor recreation.

State health officials confirm it’s okay to get outside as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of at least six feet and only gather with members of your household.

The following is a non-exhaustive list of outdoor activities from the state:

  • Athletics
  • Badminton (singles)
  • Throwing a baseball/softball
  • BMX biking
  • Canoeing (singles)
  • Crabbing
  • Cycling
  • Exploring Rock Pools
  • Gardening (not in groups)
  • Golf (singles, walking – no cart)
  • Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)
  • Horse Riding (singles)
  • Jogging and running
  • Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing
  • Meditation
  • Outdoor Photography
  • Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)
  • Quad Biking
  • Rock Climbing
  • Roller Skating and Roller Bladin
  • Rowing (singles)
  • Scootering (not in groups)
  • Skateboarding (not in groups)
  • Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)
  • Table Tennis (singles)
  • Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)
  • Trail Running
  • Trampolining
  • Tree Climbing
  • Volleyball (singles)
  • Walk the dog
  • Wash the car
  • Watch the sunrise or sunset
  • Yoga

The state’s coronavirus website has more information on the stay home order.

