Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the statewide shutdown continues with no end in sight, Californians are still allowed to go outside and get some fresh air.
In a time when everything feels restricted, there are still many options when it comes to outdoor recreation.
State health officials confirm it’s okay to get outside as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of at least six feet and only gather with members of your household.
The following is a non-exhaustive list of outdoor activities from the state:
- Athletics
- Badminton (singles)
- Throwing a baseball/softball
- BMX biking
- Canoeing (singles)
- Crabbing
- Cycling
- Exploring Rock Pools
- Gardening (not in groups)
- Golf (singles, walking – no cart)
- Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)
- Horse Riding (singles)
- Jogging and running
- Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing
- Meditation
- Outdoor Photography
- Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)
- Quad Biking
- Rock Climbing
- Roller Skating and Roller Bladin
- Rowing (singles)
- Scootering (not in groups)
- Skateboarding (not in groups)
- Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)
- Table Tennis (singles)
- Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)
- Trail Running
- Trampolining
- Tree Climbing
- Volleyball (singles)
- Walk the dog
- Wash the car
- Watch the sunrise or sunset
- Yoga
The state’s coronavirus website has more information on the stay home order.