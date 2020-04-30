SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed an executive order that allows California residents to obtain marriage licenses and get married through videoconferencing rather than in-person during the coronavirus pandemic.

The requirements are that both adults are California residents, are present for the videoconference and can present identification while present.

The order also allows adults to get married via videoconference at the discretion of a local county clerk, as long as both parties and a witness are present for the videoconference.

Gov. Newsom said the order will be in place for the next two months for anyone who wishes to get married during that time.

If residents who wish to be married go this route, marriage licenses will be issued through email.