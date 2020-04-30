MODESTO (CBS13) — A woman was arrested in Modesto Thursday for allegedly destroying evidence related to a grand theft investigation.
Last week, Jeremy Salinas, 37, was charged with two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, four counts of grand theft and six counts of looting, police said.
Salinas is accused of stealing power tools and yard equipment valued at $13,000 from multiple vehicles throughout the city, police said. Detectives learned that two of the vehicles Salinas used in the thefts were reported stolen.
On Thursday, detectives learned Salinas’ girlfriend, 37-year-old Stephanie Gray, destroyed evidence related to the investigation. Additionally, officers found more stolen property at their home in Modesto.
She was arrested for destroying evidence.
The department said Salinas was previously arrested in March and April on multiple counts of vehicle burglary, possessing a stolen vehicle and evading police.
Police said Salinas was released from those arrests due to the new statewide zero bail policy for misdemeanors and lower-level offenses. Because he was charged with looting, Salinas was not immediately released last week.