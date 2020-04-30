Comments
PATTERSON (CBS13) — A FedEx truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 5 near Patterson on Thursday morning.
The incident happened a little after 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Sperry Avenue.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but several big rigs were involved.
No injuries have been reported, but the crash has the whole northbound direction blocked at the moment. California Highway Patrol is telling drivers to use Highway 33 as an alternate route.
It’s unclear how long, at this point, I-5 lanes will be blocked.