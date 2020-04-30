DAVIS (CBS13) – The Davis Police Department is searching for a couple who they said kidnapped and robbed a man because of distress they told the victim was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Davis police said the victim described the male suspect as East Indian, approximately 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build, short black hair, wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt and gray pants. The victim told police the woman had on a face mask, yellow shirt and brown head covering resembling a hijab.

Davis police said the victim reported that the suspects also spoke Spanish to each other.

The department said the incident was reported on Tuesday by the victim who said the suspects pulled up next to him while he was pumping gas and demanded money. Police said the suspects reportedly offered jewelry in exchange for the cash as they said they were in financial distress brought on by the crisis.

Davis police said the man told them he offered to fill up the suspects’ gas tank but they declined and demanded $300.

The victim got into his vehicle to leave which prompted the female suspect to get into the victim’s passenger seat and demand he drive to the bank, police said. The victim withdrew $200 and told the suspects that was all he had, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or incident is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.