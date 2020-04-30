Comments
NATOMAS (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Natomas on Thursday night.
The fatal stabbing happened in the 1850 block of Club Center Drive near the Natomas Park Apartments.
Police say they received a call about a man down around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.
There was a large police presence at the scene Thursday night and residents are asked to avoid the area. Detectives responded to the scene and canvassed the neighborhood to locate any potential witnesses.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.