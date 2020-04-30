SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Unified School District has a lot to celebrate.

Not only was Thursday “School Lunch Hero Day,” but the district has also served one million meals since the school closures last month.

The district is celebrating the work in helping feed the Sacramento community and leaders are recognizing the nearly 400 members of the district’s nutrition team who prepare and serve meals to students throughout the school year.

“These are really difficult times, and there’s not a lot to celebrate right now, but the way our staff, our incredible nutrition services department, and our educators have stepped up to continue to feed our students is pretty remarkable,” Jessie Ryan, President of the SCUSD Board of Education, said.

Sacramento city unified is distributing food at 31 school sites for students and families to drive up and grab to-go meals.