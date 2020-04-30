25 'Daredevils' Cited Over Past 2 Weeks For Trespassing At Foresthill BridgeDeputies say they are seeing a spike in daredevils trespassing at the Foresthill Bridge to take videos for Instagram and TikTok.

Police: Couple Accused Of Kidnapping, Robbing Man Says Coronavirus Distress Made Them Do ItThe Davis Police Department is searching for a couple who they said kidnapped and robbed a man because of distress they told the victim was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Northern California County Is 1st To Ease Stay-Home OrdersSparsely populated Modoc County in California's northeast corner plans to allow the reopening of its schools, hair salons, churches, restaurants and the county’s only movie theater Friday, becoming the first county in the state to ease out of stay-at-home orders and flout the governor's mandate.

Pilots Create Aerial Hearts To Show Appreciation For Essential WorkersA loving gesture high above six area hospitals: Aerial hearts designed to warm the hearts of essential workers.