SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce is working to support local businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.
The chamber has established a rapid-response business triage hotline to help local business owners. The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also leave a voicemail anytime. They offer assistance in English, Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese.
You can call the hotline at 1-833-391-1919.
There are more local, state and federal resources available on the Metro Chamber Rapid Response website.