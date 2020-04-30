



FOLSOM (CBS13) — Orange County beaches and state parks will be shut down Friday after thousands flocked to beaches there and didn’t adhere to social distancing policies.

It’s a harsh punishment from the governor, and now a warning to the rest of the state.

“It kind of ruins it for everybody,” said Jody McComas from Orangevale.

“Were trying to be responsible and socially isolate,” said Mike Foley from Davis.

People tell CBS13 they want to keep their state parks open.

“I just play video games and I get outside. What I like is this place isn’t shut down because of the virus, so we can still have fun and swim,” said Dylan Foley while visiting Folsom Lake.

Cooped up kids still get to swim, and others can picnic in the parks.

But if overcrowding happens, could the Sacramento area see the same fate as Orange County?

“People are literally dying because of decisions that were done without a real frame of focus on public health first,” said Governor Newsom.

Newsom was asked whether this is a warning to other parts of the state. He said, “Those doing good work, we want to reward that good work and behavior. We just want to focus on where there is a problem.”

The California Association for Police Chiefs sent out a memo warning staff that the governor would be closing all state parks and beaches in California, and they should be ready to cite and enforce, those who defy the order.

But Thursday, they sent out a revised statement, saying that memo was “evolving” and was not supposed to be seen outside of the association.

Here is the full statement: “Yesterday, the Executive Board of the California Police Chiefs Association was invited to participate on a conference call with public safety leaders from Governor Gavin Newsom’s Administration. The call centered on issues with crowding at public beaches and related public health issues of COVID-19. In an ever-changing environment, we sent out information regarding decisions that were still evolving, which was regrettably shared outside of our police chief membership and we apologize for the undue concern that caused to the public, our colleagues, the Governor and his staff. The sole intent of the notification was to alert our members and give police chiefs time to prepare. We thank Governor Newsom for his continued leadership during this unprecedented pandemic and look forward to continuing working with him and his office to maintain the safety and health of our communities during this crisis.”

For now, Sacramento-area state parks are safe and open, and free for people to socially roam, responsibly.

When it comes to enforcement, CBS13 spoke with area law enforcement agencies who still say “education” is their only task. But, if there was a beach or park lockdown, it would be state rangers who would cite those who don’t follow the rules.