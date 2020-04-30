STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody after the Stockton Police Department said he attempted to pull a young child into traffic and caused damage to a police vehicle by kicking the door from the inside after his arrest.

The department said Alassandro Johnson Jr, 30, faces charges of child endangerment, resisting arrest, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Stockton police said the incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Mariposa Road and Farmington Road in the city’s park district.

Witnesses told police Johnson Jr. attempted to pull the young child, who police said is related to the suspect, onto the roadway and into oncoming traffic.

Stockton police said Johnson Jr. “became violent,” attempting to kick out the rear door after being placed in the back of the police car.

The department said officers had to place the Johnson Jr. in a restraint device.

Details on why Johnson Jr. attempted to pull the child into traffic were not released.