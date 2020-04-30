Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 54-year-old man accused of being involved in a hit-and-run was arrested after leading officers on a short chase, the Stockton Police Department said.
The department said officers attempted a traffic stop on the suspect, Oscar Henry, on Wednesday just before 3:45 p.m. in the area of California and Second streets.
Henry decided to flee, police said, initiating a pursuit.
Stockton police said a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver – where an officer forces a fleeing car to turn sideways and lose control by sideswiping the fleeing car’s rear – was used to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop and arrest Henry.
Henry faces charges of hit-and-run, evading, resisting arrest and warrants.