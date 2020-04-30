



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A loving gesture high above six area hospitals: Aerial hearts designed to warm the hearts of essential workers.

Nurses and hospital staff below clapped with gratitude.

The high flying formation was performed by the West Coast Ravens, a group of volunteers who fly home-built aircraft all over the west coast. They operate out of Lincoln Regional Airport.

Mercedes Farrell is proud to be a member. She had set her sights high ever since she became the first female test pilot for Lockheed Martin.

“We are a great team and we work great together,” she said.

Farrell joined a diverse group, from dentists to Delta pilots.

“We took the resources and tools available to us and this is just one small way to say thank you,” Joel Leveille said.

They take the time to make people feel good – performing at missing man formations, military funerals and graduations. They’ve also performed for the Wounded Warrior Project.

READ ALSO: Fighting Coronavirus: Sacramento Nurse Speaks About Changes In ICU

Seeing the heart high in the sky was just what the doctor ordered for one nurse at Sutter Roseville Hospital.

“I think it’s super appreciated,” RN Catherine Turner said. “We just know everyone out there is supporting us.”

Farrell can’t see the expressions on their faces from the cockpit, but she feels it – and often gets feedback later.

“There is a better future and we just need to get through this time,” said Farrell.

A gift of service for those providing an essential service during this pandemic.