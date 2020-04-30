Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) — Firefighters had to rescue two people and several pets after an apartment complex fire in Turlock on Thursday morning.
The scene is along the 300 block of East Monte Vista Avenue.
At least four units at the complex were involved, Turlock Fire says.
A total of two people from two different unit windows were rescued by firefighters. A number of pets were also rescued, firefighters say.
The fire was under control by 9:30 a.m.
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.