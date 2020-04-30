  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Firefighters had to rescue two people and several pets after an apartment complex fire in Turlock on Thursday morning.

Scene of the fire. (Credit: Kristyn Aredas)

The scene is along the 300 block of East Monte Vista Avenue.

At least four units at the complex were involved, Turlock Fire says.

A total of two people from two different unit windows were rescued by firefighters. A number of pets were also rescued, firefighters say.

The fire was under control by 9:30 a.m.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.

