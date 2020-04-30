Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) A bicyclist was arrested in Woodland after being found in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, authorities said.
The Woodland Police Department said in a Facebook post that Steven Allen Martinez, 43, of Woodland, faces numerous felony weapons charges including felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a short barrel rifle and altering ID on a firearm.
Police said they performed a bike stop on Martinez in the 1300 block of Sixth Street.
As officers approached Martinez, the suspect began reaching for something in his jacket, police said.
After being ordered to show his hands, Martinez dropped the illegal firearm to the ground and was placed under arrest.