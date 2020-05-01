



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In an effort to help protect truck drivers as they deliver critical goods around the state, CHP announced Friday it will distribute 100,000 face coverings to drivers.

The face coverings will be handed out at 17 commercial vehicle enforcement facilities throughout the state, giving these essential workers another layer of protection as they work.

According to a press release, they face coverings were supplied by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration through a partnership with FEMA. The agencies are supplying coverings to drivers across the country.

“The California Highway Patrol is honored to be a part of the distribution of these protective face coverings for truck drivers,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in the release. “The Department recognizes the essential task these drivers are providing to keep critical goods and supplies available.”

Truck drivers have faced new challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. While there are fewer vehicles on the road, most of their usual stops for food and the restroom are closed.

Governor Gavin Newsom has authorized temporary permits for food trucks at state-run rest stops so the drivers have more options for food on their routes. The temporary permits will be in place until June 15.