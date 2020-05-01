



– Sacramento Regional Transit, in collaboration with city and state officials, is turning nearly a dozen buses into WiFi hotspots to provide internet access to limited communities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Three of the ten total Wifi buses will go live on Monday, the City of Sacramento said in a news release. The goal is to close the digital divide during the crisis and provide opportunities for distance learning, telework and telehealth, officials said.

The City said the other seven buses will be deployed to more “digital desert” communities across the city starting on May 11.

Swipe left for more photos of one of the WiFi buses.

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The WiFi Bus (credit: City of Sacramento)

The City said approximately one-fifth of California students lack high-speed internet access and nearly half of all low-income households in the state don’t have home service.

These WiFi buses will provide over three hours of wireless service at two locations each day, with updated schedules available at thewifibus.com.

The buses feature high-speed connectivity equipment provided free of charge by AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Cradlepoint, Sierra Wireless and Aruba with a range of up to 1,800 feet, the City said.