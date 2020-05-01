



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Why are California small businesses getting fewer paycheck protection loans per eligible business payrolls than any other state?

That’s what many want to know as we near the end of the second round of funding for the program.

Like many California small business owners, John Richards was turned away when he initially applied for a paycheck protection loan during the first round of funding.

“She suggested we look at other banks,” Richards said after speaking with his banking loan officer.

John finally found success by applying at a community bank, but he worries about friends and fellow business owners who haven’t.

Big banks were criticized for lending to big clients instead of the small mom and pop shops. But adding insult to injury, California businesses got fewer loans and less money per eligible small business payroll than nearly any other state.

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger says there is still not a clear reason why California didn’t have the same kind of access to paycheck protection loans during the first round as other states.

“We have no idea why there are regional differences,” Schlesinger said.

Two weeks ago, before the second round of loan funding began, Governor Newsom said he was working to get answers.

“California has been short-changed in that respect. We’re trying to understand exactly why,” Newsom said.

But as that money now begins to run out as well, the governor’s office still can’t tell us what, if anything, has been done to ensure California businesses are now getting their fair share.

While California did get more individual loans than any other state, it also has more businesses. According to a Bloomberg News analysis, fewer than two-fifths of eligible California payrolls got paycheck protection loans as of April 16.

Compare that to roughly four-fifths of eligible business payrolls in states like Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Those also happen to be states that either didn’t issue stay-at-home orders or are now lifting them while California’s stay-at-home order continues.

Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris have now joined in the chorus demanding answers, sending this letter to the Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

CBS13 is still waiting on updated SBA data to better determine how this second round of paycheck protection funding has gone.