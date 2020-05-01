Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The coroner’s office has released the identity of a man who died in a crash after allegedly carjacking a man who stopped to help him on Highway 99.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the suspect as Robert Stephen Lopez, 36, of Fresno.
The California Highway Patrol said Lopez was walking on the highway Wednesday when the victim, Michael Markell, stopped his truck and
offered Lopez a ride. Lopez got in and asked to be taken to Fresno, and when Markell refused, Lopez allegedly punched him in the face. The fight spilled out onto the road. Lopez then got control of the truck and drove off.
Authorities said Lopez only made it a few miles down the highway when he hit a guardrail and was ejected from the truck. He died from his injuries, officers say.