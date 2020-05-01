FOLSOM (CBS13) — Folsom is the latest local city asking Governor Newsom to let businesses reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With no help from the federal government, Folsom leaders say the city is in a dire position financially, projecting a five million dollar hit on its budget.
In a letter sent Friday, the city is asking the governor for local control over the stay-at-home order and money to help make up for lost revenue.
The city said it has not had a new case of coronavirus since April 17, outside of a small cluster at a senior assisted living, memory care center.
They asked the governor to “please allow individual counties to control their own destinies in terms of re-opening non-essential businesses within thoughtful, deliberative, and safe guidelines.”
Additionally, the city asked the state to establish at least a $7 billion “city revenue stabilization fund” for aid to go directly to cities over the next two fiscal years. They also requested the state shares its $8.4 billion CARES Act funding with cities that have less than 500,000 residents.