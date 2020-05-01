  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 99, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle had lanes blocked on southbound Highway 99 in Sacramento on Friday morning.

The incident happened a little before 5:30 a.m. just past the Highway 50 to 99 connector.

A pickup truck and motorcycle were involved. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point, but California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person has died.

All lanes of southbound Highway 99 were blocked near Broadway for a time.

The lanes were reopened a little after 7 a.m. However, Caltrans warns drivers to expect heavy traffic in the area for the time being.

Comments

Leave a Reply