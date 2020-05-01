SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A deadly crash involving a motorcycle had lanes blocked on southbound Highway 99 in Sacramento on Friday morning.
The incident happened a little before 5:30 a.m. just past the Highway 50 to 99 connector.
The #5/6 lanes (merge lanes from U.S. 50) are open, allowing some SB traffic movement past the incident. Expect delays in this area. https://t.co/uLbJeAHxF1
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 1, 2020
A pickup truck and motorcycle were involved. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear at this point, but California Highway Patrol confirms at least one person has died.
All lanes of southbound Highway 99 were blocked near Broadway for a time.
The lanes were reopened a little after 7 a.m. However, Caltrans warns drivers to expect heavy traffic in the area for the time being.