SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers will be on alert as protesters are expected to gather at the California State Capitol again on Friday.

The group “Re-Open California: End The Lockdown” plans to make their voices heard. They want to push Gov. Gavin Newsom to end the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus.

This time, the group says they will be staying in their cars to abide by social distancing orders.

California Highway Patrol has banned all public protests at the State Capitol.

Sacramento police will also have officers watching the planned event closely.

