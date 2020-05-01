  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:san joaquin county, Tracy News

TRACY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office has launched an investigation after they received a call about shots fired in the direction of a Tracy Sikh temple Friday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received calls reporting a person shooting from a property off Hansen Road in the direction of the temple off Grant Line Road around 6:30 p.m. Responding Tracy police officers detained five people at the scene.

After investigating the shooting further, deputies learned family members on the adjoining property were shooting at ground squirrels and some rounds skipped up in the direction of the temple.

Officials say this was not a hate crime. No one was injured but a vehicle was damaged.

The investigation is still ongoing.

