



STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police released more information about an officer-involved shooting on March 31 near Feather River Drive.

Investigators say it appears the man who was shot by officers, 26-year-old Austin Berkley, wanted a confrontation with police and brandished a BB gun at officers.

In a video posted to Facebook Friday, police released 911 audio and body camera footage from the incident.

Dispatch audio reveals Berkley called 911 about a suspect dressed in camo who was reportedly pointing a rifle at people and firing his weapon. In the phone call with a 911 operator, Berkley sounded distressed and claimed he went back to his apartment to get away from the gunman. He also told the dispatcher that the suspect had shot a homeless person under the overpass.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw someone on the greenbelt between an apartment complex and a school who appeared to have a rifle. That person officers saw was Berkley.

Officers said Berkley brandished his weapon, prompting three officers fired their weapons multiple times at Berkley and waited for backup before approaching him.

Berkley was taken to an area hospital for treatment and arrested on April 3 and booked on two counts of drawing or exhibiting an imitation firearm in a threatening manner, and one count of willfully resists, delays, or obstructs a peace officer.

No officers were injured in the incident.