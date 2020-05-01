



TURLOCK(CBS13) — Aaron Harlan is 52 years old with a whole host of health problems including diabetes, A-fib and congestive heart disease. The last place he wants to be is at a nursing home right next to COVID-19 patients.

“I just feel like they’re just gonna wait for us to die, that’s how I feel,” said Harlan.

Harlan has been at Covenant Care’s Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center since mid-March following complications from a toe amputation. After the facility had several patients and staff test positive for COVID-19, so did Harlan.

But considering he’s asymptomatic, and did not have a fever or other symptoms for seven days, Harlan says he was told he’d be released May 1. He still doesn’t have a fever and he’s still at the facility.

“I’m scared to death. Scared to death to be here and they don’t care,” said Harlan. “They have threatened me, they said you could be arrested and told my daughter if she comes to get me she’ll be arrested so now my daughter’s freaked out. She’s not gonna come.”

CBS13 called the Vice President of Operations for Covenant Care, Lisa Pearson. Pearson refused to comment, saying a communications person would get back to us and hung up as we tried to explain Harlan’s story.

“Somebody’s gotta hear this, somebody has to because it’s wrong. I think this place has to be shut down, it’s ridiculous,” said Harlan.

Harlan posted his story on Facebook pleading for help and is now thankful someone will hear his story.

“I don’t like to cause issues or problems but I’m scared I’m going to die if I stay in here,” said Harlan.

As of May 1, CBS13 had not received a comment from Covenant Care. A facility representative visited Harlan telling him his case will be re-evaluated on May 6 to see if he can be released.