YUBA-SUTTER (CBS13) – Two new orders requiring facial coverings in public and outlining which activities and businesses are allowed during the coronavirus pandemic were issued in the Yuba-Sutter area on Friday.

Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu today issued an order that allows low-risk businesses with appropriate modifications to reopen during the crisis.

“Proximity and duration of exposure to COVID-19, and not whether a business is considered ‘essential’ to government infrastructure, should guide the decision making regarding what types of businesses and organizations should be allowed to initially open,” Dr. Luu said.

The order states that Dr. Luu determined under guidance from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security that in order to qualify for reopening, low-risk businesses must be those that have a low-medium risk for contact intensity and a low-medium risk for the number of contacts.

This means that restaurants, retailers, malls, construction, real estate, agriculture, gyms, salons and barbershops, spas, massage parlors and tattoo shops may reopen operate under appropriate business modifications that allow for social distancing, according to the order. Businesses that do look to reopen must place updated protocols at a public entrance for workers and customers to see.

Places like schools, churches, theaters, bars, clubs, and sporting venues are not allowed to reopen yet. Social gatherings of over 10 people are still prohibited.

Public transportation will also remain open under the order.

The second order requires that, when social distancing is not possible, all residents in the area must wear facial coverings in public.

Both orders will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

“COVID-19 is dangerous and scary but it is not the only health issue,” Dr. Luu said. “We cannot wait for a vaccine without seeing extreme economic damage done to our community. The consequences of waiting will be additional health concerns brought on by stress and the very real dilemma for those with limited resources whether to buy life-saving food or life-saving medicines. As the Bi-County Health Officer, I have to think of the totality of health for the entire community.”