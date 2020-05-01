Filed Under:Gold Run, Interstate 80

GOLD RUN (CBS13) — Westbound Interstate 80 in the high country near Gold Run is closed due to a truck fire.

The incident happened east of Colfax on Friday morning.

Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but a big rig looks to have been fully engulfed in flames.

Traffic is now being diverted into Rollins Lake Road. Westbound I-80 will be closed at Secret Town Road for the time being.

Drivers should expect delays if they’re headed into the area.

