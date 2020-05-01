Comments
GOLD RUN (CBS13) — Westbound Interstate 80 in the high country near Gold Run is closed due to a truck fire.
The incident happened east of Colfax on Friday morning.
I-80 WB will be closed at Secret Town while the fire is contained. No ETO. https://t.co/xDMOD3UZA7
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 1, 2020
Exactly what led up to the fire is unclear, but a big rig looks to have been fully engulfed in flames.
Traffic is now being diverted into Rollins Lake Road. Westbound I-80 will be closed at Secret Town Road for the time being.
Drivers should expect delays if they’re headed into the area.