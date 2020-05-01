



MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Despite county and state stay-at-home orders, Randy Mitchell decided to keep his Marysville barbershop Upper Cut open.

“I told them (police) take me to jail because that is the only way you are going to stop me from operating,” Mitchell said

On Friday, there were no empty chairs inside his barbershop. Booked with customers, there wasn’t much room for social distancing. Mitchell recently received a $1,000 fine from Marysville police after being cited for not following orders.

“If another American chooses to do business with me that’s that American’s choice. I’m not going to tell somebody that they have to stay six feet apart from me, that they have to wear masks and gloves,” he said.

Mitchell feels he had no other choice but to stay open, fearing closing would shut his business down for good. Customers in the packed barbershop said they are happy to support him.

“I’m just thankful for these guys being here right now, these guys got families to feed,” said a customer who did not want to be identified.

More businesses in Yuba and Sutter Counties starting Monday could follow the shop’s lead. The Yuba-Sutter Heath Officer, Dr. Phuong Luu, announced Friday businesses like malls, salons, gyms and restaurants can reopen starting next week.

Businesses who are considered “low risk” by Dr. Luu can reopen if they follow social distancing recommendations. The new local order conflicts with Governor Newsom’s plan to wait to reopen similar businesses.

“Businesses that would like to reopen if they fall within the low-risk category as designated by my health officer order need to consult their private legal counsel in regards to if there are any differences between the local health officer order and the current stay-at-home order,” Luu explained.

Marysville restaurant China Moon fears the new order will increase the chances that their customers become infected with COVID-19. Instead of opening on Monday, they are choosing to continue only allowing take-out orders until the end of the month.

“I don’t want the potential of exposure to the virus. If I’m exposed to it, or my staff is exposed to it, we end up shutting down so there is no point until things are much more calmer,” said owner Gary Yu. “Money is not everything. I rather have more sense of security.”

Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris told CNN Friday, reopening is essential for his city that is struggling to feed their families.

“We don’t want to defy anything but with the statewide order. The numbers are quite different here locally. We would just like to have some local control and make our decisions for our local folks here,” Harris said.