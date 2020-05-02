Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of attempting to stab another man during an argument, according to the Stockton Police Department.
Police said Jose Martinez, 34, engaged in an argument with the 50-year-old victim, during which Martinez attempted and failed to stab the victim.
The department said the altercation happened at around 10 a.m. in the 100 block of East Sonora Street.
Police said Martinez fled the scene and was located and arrested a short while later.
Martinez faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.