  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMThe Issue Is: Politics in California
    12:00 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of attempting to stab another man during an argument, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said Jose Martinez, 34, engaged in an argument with the 50-year-old victim, during which Martinez attempted and failed to stab the victim.

The department said the altercation happened at around 10 a.m. in the 100 block of East Sonora Street.

Police said Martinez fled the scene and was located and arrested a short while later.

Martinez faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply