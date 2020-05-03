Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento fire officials said two children who were tubing in the river suffered significant leg injuries caused by a boat propeller.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the boating incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the 4000 block of Garden Highway.
Fire officials said it is unknown how exactly the injuries occurred, and only said the children were involved in a “tubing/boat propeller accident.”
The children were taken to a trauma center. Their condition is unknown at this time.