SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s not every day you come to work to an elbow bump from the mayor and streets lined with cheers.

“From the bottom of our hearts, as a grateful city, we say thank you very much,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

Registered Nurse Pam Lawson couldn’t believe her eyes.

“So amazing, unexpected, heartfelt and I’m just so thankful and grateful,” said Lawson.

The feeling is clearly mutual. Crowds gathered outside Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento on Saturday right at shift change and it was enough to bring some to tears.

“This is just it’s wonderful, it’s a nice feeling, it makes me really enjoy going to work,” said RN Kristine Oclarino.

“We have a lot of front line workers and we just want to encourage them that this is kind of like a morale boost while we’re working through these tough times,” said Stephanie Johnson, Administrative Director Critical Care Sutter Health.

Sacramento firefighters raised their ladders forming an arch for healthcare workers to walk under on their way into work, honoring those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus.

“I want them to realize that the fire department and the community really appreciates what they’re doing,” said Sacramento Fire Chief Gary Loesch.

“It’s not only for our staff it’s for our staff to clap back to the fire crews. they’re the ones going into homes, they’re really out on the frontlines. so we want to say thank you to them as well,” said Johnson.