Cheering Healthcare Workers At Shift Change Brings Some To TearsCrowds gathered outside Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento on Saturday right at shift change to cheer on medical workers on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus.

Biba, Long-Time Sacramento Dining Staple, To Close Its Doors After 33 Years Due To CoronavirusBiba, Italian bistro and long-time staple of the Sacramento dining scene, has decided to permanently close its doors after a drop in sales due to the coronavirus.

Trailer Fire Near Turlock Claims 1 Life, Officials SayOne person is dead after a trailer became engulfed in flames near Turlock late Saturday night, fire officials said.

Man Crossing Street Against Red Light Killed By Oncoming Vehicle In Stockton, Police SayThe Stockton Police Department said a man who was crossing the street against a red light died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle Saturday night.