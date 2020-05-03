  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said a man who was crossing the street against a red light died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle Saturday night.

The department said the collision happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the area of West Lane and Knickerbocker Drive in the city’s Valley Oak district.

The pedestrian, who police said is in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. His identity was not released.

Stockton police said the driver remained on the scene to cooperate with law enforcement.

No further details were released.

