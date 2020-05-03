YUBA-SUTTER (CBS13) – Yuba and Sutter counties will be back open for business starting Monday as the stay-at-home orders for the counties issued during the coronavirus pandemic have been lifted.

Starting Monday stores like nail salons, malls and restaurants could all open their doors if they make room for proper social distancing.

Yuba and Sutter county officials say they can’t wait any longer while they watch their residents struggle to get by. The new orders issued by the Yuba-Sutter health officer this past week conflict with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continued stay-at-home order.

But since the number of new coronavirus cases is decreasing, county health officials feel that now is the time to regain some sense of normalcy. Many business owners say that’s great news.

“With the statewide order, the numbers are different than they are here locally,” Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said. “We would just like to have some local control and make our decisions for our local folks here.”

There are new rules that come with the opening. At-risk groups are asked to still stay home. Residents will be required to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible.

The new county orders state that Yuba-Sutter Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu determined under guidance from Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security that in order to qualify for reopening, low-risk businesses must be those that have a low-medium risk for contact intensity and a low-medium risk for the number of contacts.

This means that restaurants, retailers, malls, construction, real estate, agriculture, gyms, salons and barbershops, spas, massage parlors and tattoo shops may reopen operate under appropriate business modifications that allow for social distancing, according to the order. Businesses that do look to reopen must place updated protocols at a public entrance for workers and customers to see.