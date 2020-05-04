Driver Dumps Nearly $1M Of Cash On HighwayNearly $1 million in cash was dumped on a Central California road during a police chase that ended with the arrests of two New York men who apparently planned to buy marijuana with the money, the California Highway Patrol said.

3 minutes ago

Scandia Reopens In SacramentoIt’s been roughly five long weeks of just furry critters roaming Scandia Sacramento’s mini-golf course. Now, general manager Brian Nichols says they’re partially back in business, only allowing outdoor activities.

9 minutes ago

Honeymoon To HandcuffsA Citrus Heights couple is back in California after being arrested in Hawaii for violating their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

10 minutes ago

Six Patients Now Being Treated At Sleep Train ArenaOfficials say five new patients were admitted to the field hospital from an assisted living facility that had an outbreak.

13 minutes ago

Sac Mayor Wants Masks Required In Public When More Businesses ReopenSacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling on county leaders to make face coverings mandatory for residents as they take steps toward easing the stay-at-home order.

16 minutes ago