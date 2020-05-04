



GRASS VALLEY(CBS13) — Bear River High School is mourning the loss of beloved basketball coach Ralph Lewis.

“The adjective that comes to my mind when I think about Ralph is selfless,” said principal Chris Roberts.

Principal Roberts says Coach Ralph always showed passion.

“I’ve got young kids I was looking forward to having Coach Ralph as their coach,” he said.

Staff and students learned the beloved men’s basketball coach died suddenly over the weekend.

His passing still doesn’t feel real for senior Bradley Smith.

“It’s hard. I was just talking to him Saturday morning,” Smith said.

He says the two were talking about basketball.

“It’s also tough for the seniors because that was our last moments playing high school basketball and having that coach that cared so much about us,” he said.

Brekyn Vasquez says Coach Ralph always made the game positive — win or lose.

“He would always have us clap in the locker room and I think that was just a sign of like it didn’t matter if we won or loss, he wanted us to know that he was proud of us,” Vasquez said.

He’s proud of the young men he and his teammates have now become under coach’s leadership.

“He was just wanting us to be the best versions of ourselves,” he explained.

Although coach Ralph’s smile won’t peak through the walkways at Bear River High School, Vasquez says his presence will always be on the court.

“Everything we do from basketball from now on is for him, and in honor of him,” he said.

Details about Coach Ralph’s passing have not been released.