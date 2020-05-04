SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that California will start peeling back some of stay-at-home guidelines later this week.

The governor announced at his daily press conference on Monday that the state will be moving into the second of four phases of reopening. The move will mean that many retail businesses that have closed due to the coronavirus stay-at-home order can reopen – with modifications.

What DOES this include?

Places like:

– clothing stores

– florists

– bookstores

– sporting goods stores All with curbside pick-up. What does this NOT include at this time?

Places like:

– Offices (can continue telework)

– Restaurants (seated dining)

– Shopping Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 4, 2020

“Let me make this point, we are entering into the next phase this week,” Newsom said.

Businesses like clothing stores, book stores, music stores, sporting goods stores, florists and the like can start reopening for pick-up in this second phase.

Offices, seated dining at restaurants and shopping malls will remain closed under in this phase.

Newsom: Also allowing "containment plans and protection plans" for certain regions and counties that have different circumstance. Assume he's referring to rural areas. — John Dabkovich (@JohnDabkovich) May 4, 2020

The new guidelines, which Newsom said will be announced on Thursday, will mean that those businesses can start back up as early as Friday.

Newsom also hinted at different containment and protection plans that other counties will be allowed to put in place thanks to having different circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic. This would mean that those counties and municipalities – believed to be the more rural parts of the state where infection rates have remained low – could be allowed to go further into the second phase of reopening.