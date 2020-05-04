  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling multiple small spot fires that have popped up along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Monday afternoon.

The scene is east of 26th Street along the westbound side of the freeway.

Sacramento Fire says multiple small spot fires and a tree is burning.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the fires at this point.

Firefighters warn that smoke in the area will impact traffic for the time being. Drivers are being asked to use caution if heading through the area.

More information to come.

