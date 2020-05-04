SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling multiple small spot fires that have popped up along Highway 50 in Sacramento early Monday afternoon.

The scene is east of 26th Street along the westbound side of the freeway.

Incident update: Vegetation fire along Westbound Highway 50 East of 26th Street. Multiple small spot fires and trees burning. . Emergency crews on scene. Smoke in the area will impact commuters. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/ofECuxyk3n — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) May 4, 2020

Sacramento Fire says multiple small spot fires and a tree is burning.

It’s unclear exactly what caused the fires at this point.

Firefighters warn that smoke in the area will impact traffic for the time being. Drivers are being asked to use caution if heading through the area.

More information to come.