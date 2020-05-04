SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a big rig on Highway 50 early Monday morning, authorities say.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of Howe Avenue.
According to California Highway Patrol, the wrong-way drive was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 50 when they collided head-on with a big rig. That semi-truck, which was hauling scrap metal, then went over the center divider due to the crash and spilled its load onto the eastbound lanes.
The #4 EB lane has reopened. WB remains completely closed to traffic, which is being diverted off at Watt https://t.co/jCTStFI0GQ
Oil and diesel fuel also spilled onto the roadway, officers say.
Both the big rig and wrong-way driver were hurt, with the semi driver suffering a broken clavicle and the other having minor to moderate head injuries.
Highway 50 was closed in both directions for a time at Howe Avenue as crews worked to clean up the mess.
As of 7:30 a.m., all westbound lanes are open. However, only one eastbound lane is clear.
Drivers should expect delays if they’re heading through the area.