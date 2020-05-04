  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a big rig on Highway 50 early Monday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. just east of Howe Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, the wrong-way drive was heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 50 when they collided head-on with a big rig. That semi-truck, which was hauling scrap metal, then went over the center divider due to the crash and spilled its load onto the eastbound lanes.

Oil and diesel fuel also spilled onto the roadway, officers say.

Both the big rig and wrong-way driver were hurt, with the semi driver suffering a broken clavicle and the other having minor to moderate head injuries.

Highway 50 was closed in both directions for a time at Howe Avenue as crews worked to clean up the mess.

As of 7:30 a.m., all westbound lanes are open. However, only one eastbound lane is clear.

Drivers should expect delays if they’re heading through the area.

