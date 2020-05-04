Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition early Monday morning.
The incident happened near Power Inn Road and Folsom Boulevard.
Sacramento police say, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to investigate a report of a man down. At the scene, a man was found with serious injuries and he was rushed to the hospital.
Investigators believe the man was the victim of a hit-and-run involving a vehicle that fled the scene.
No details about that vehicle have been released at this point.
Power Inn Road between Folsom Boulevard and Ramona Avenue was closed through the early morning hours due to the investigation. Traffic is now being let back through.