STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A 69-year-old Santa Rosa man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 near Westley early Friday morning.
The incident happened on the southbound side of the freeway, north of Ingram Creek Road, south of the Westley Rest Area.
According to California Highway Patrol, a man was driving when he drifted into the ascending dirt embankment, then crashed into a dirt ditch. Exactly why the driver lost control is unclear at this point.
First responders removed the man from the car and started CPR. Medics continued life-saving measures, but the man was soon pronounced dead.
Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. The man was also wearing a seatbelt at the time, officers say.
The man’s name has not been released at this point.