VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities say an inmate at the California Medical Facility prison in Vacaville has died after being attacked by a cellmate.

The incident happened back on April 30. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, officers found 75-year-old Tuc X. Tran unresponsive in his cell that afternoon; he had suffered multiple injuries to his head and face.

Staff removed Tran’s cellmate, 39-year-old James A. Norton, and started life-saving measures. Tran was taken to the prison’s triage center, but was soon pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigators believe Norton attacked Tran, but it is unclear what led up to the incident.

Tran had been at the prison since 2015 for a second-degree murder conviction out of Riverside County. He had been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Norton, who is now in Administrative Segregation housing, had been at the prison since November 2019. He was serving a two-year sentence for a Mendocino County conviction of setting fire to forest land.